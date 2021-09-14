STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

STAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

STAG stock opened at $41.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.51. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $43.55.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 28,729 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $442,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 33.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after purchasing an additional 150,632 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 94,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $353,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

