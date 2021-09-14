Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 299,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $12,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 37.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 963,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,059,000 after buying an additional 262,059 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,559,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,148,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,761,000 after purchasing an additional 164,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 283,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 138,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 185,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 137,671 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $64,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,129.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 7,893 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $336,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,915 shares of company stock worth $771,263. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $41.89 on Tuesday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.09 and a 1-year high of $55.29. The company has a market cap of $930.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.82.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

