State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 203,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cummins were worth $49,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Cummins by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.83.

Cummins stock opened at $235.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.91. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.70 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

