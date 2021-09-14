State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $53.83 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,681,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,663 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $53,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,974,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398,419 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,195,000 after buying an additional 4,901,533 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,422,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,206,000 after buying an additional 2,982,750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,678,000 after buying an additional 1,817,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,824,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,422,000 after buying an additional 1,689,340 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average is $29.53. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.84.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

