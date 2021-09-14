State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $57,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 13,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 22.2% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 8.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. Westpark Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.75.

In related news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,826. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $87,766,657.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at $51,818,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,230 shares of company stock worth $108,939,023. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $331.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.86. The company has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.55 and a 52-week high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.