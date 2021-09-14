State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 23,980 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 662,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,980 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Sysco worth $51,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 61.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,749,000 after buying an additional 162,878 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Sysco by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 89,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in Sysco by 52.2% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYY opened at $76.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.11, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

