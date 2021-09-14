State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 24,303 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 760,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,303 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Centene worth $55,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Centene by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after buying an additional 3,378,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after buying an additional 2,809,039 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in Centene by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,933,000 after buying an additional 2,373,204 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,714,000 after buying an additional 2,041,173 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 6,316.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,495,000 after buying an additional 1,491,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.24.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $62.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.