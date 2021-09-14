Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Trading 6.1% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)’s share price traded up 6.1% on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $23.23 and last traded at $23.18. 1,532 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 263,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

Specifically, Director Julie Dill purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $225,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $673.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average of $22.25.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $401.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.30 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 17.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

