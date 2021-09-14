STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €46.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($54.71) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

STM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.90 ($44.59) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €40.04 ($47.11).

Shares of STM stock opened at €38.12 ($44.84) on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($25.24). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €32.41.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

