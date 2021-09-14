Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Hits New 1-Year High at $487.00

Shares of Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 487 ($6.36) and last traded at GBX 487 ($6.36), with a volume of 256733 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 388.27 ($5.07).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STCK. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered Stock Spirits Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 326 ($4.26) to GBX 377 ($4.93) in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £773 million and a PE ratio of 34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 315.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 288.91.

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

