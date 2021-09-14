Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $649,000 Position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grand Central Investment Group lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 369.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 343,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 270,081 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 213.9% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 141,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 96,260 shares during the period. One One Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 41.6% in the second quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 92,787 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 200,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 92,605 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF alerts:

SILJ stock opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $15.08. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $18.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.