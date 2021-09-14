Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $714,000 in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 78,256 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.2% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

HASI opened at $55.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a current ratio of 22.96. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.48%.

Several analysts recently commented on HASI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,180.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $1,168,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,625 shares in the company, valued at $7,514,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,333 shares of company stock worth $5,426,981 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

