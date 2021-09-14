Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 134.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

Shares of MPC opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day moving average of $57.44.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

