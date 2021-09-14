Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Trims Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.