StrongHands Hits Market Capitalization of $488,480.82 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a total market cap of $488,480.82 and $451.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,728,360,133 coins and its circulating supply is 17,315,165,779 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

