Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 86.5% from the August 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Sumitomo Chemical stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $27.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,486. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sumitomo Chemical has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.31.
Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Sumitomo Chemical will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile
Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Energy and Functional Materials Sector, IT-related Chemicals Sector, Health and Crop Sciences Sector, Pharmaceuticals Sector and Others. The Petrochemicals segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products.
