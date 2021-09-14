Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 86.5% from the August 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Sumitomo Chemical stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $27.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,486. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sumitomo Chemical has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.31.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Sumitomo Chemical will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumitomo Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Energy and Functional Materials Sector, IT-related Chemicals Sector, Health and Crop Sciences Sector, Pharmaceuticals Sector and Others. The Petrochemicals segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products.

