Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $406.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) to announce $406.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $431.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $379.50 million. Sunrun reported sales of $209.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunrun.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,101,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,229,817. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.95 and a beta of 2.09. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $100.93.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $97,119.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,257.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $375,358.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,339,633.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,801 shares of company stock valued at $9,363,982 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 300.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 55.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 83,377 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth $331,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,155,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,999.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 490,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,360,000 after purchasing an additional 467,153 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunrun (RUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.