Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Downgraded by Danske to Sell

Danske cut shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

SVCBF has been the topic of several other research reports. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVCBF opened at $16.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.75. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $19.40.

Svenska Cellulosa AB engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

