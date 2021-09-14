Swarm Market Cap Reaches $3.80 Million (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Swarm coin can currently be bought for $0.0485 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $3.80 million and $20,219.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swarm has traded up 57.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Swarm Coin Profile

Swarm (SWM) is a coin. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Swarm

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

