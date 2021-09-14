Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,715 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $8,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in F.N.B. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 247,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.4% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 36,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 8.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

FNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.87.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNB opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $12.43. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.00 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.