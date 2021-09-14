Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Spire were worth $8,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 16.6% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Spire by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Spire by 18.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 34,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spire by 33.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its holdings in Spire by 46.0% in the second quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SR opened at $63.74 on Tuesday. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.39 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

SR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Spire from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

