Swiss National Bank Sells 1,000 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Magnite worth $8,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in Magnite by 5.0% during the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 77.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 18.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 36.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 44.1% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas S. Knopper sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $334,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,806.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $471,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,142 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,148. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

MGNI stock opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.23 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.44. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.00 million. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Truist upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnite presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.09.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

