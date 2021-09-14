Swiss National Bank Sells 16,700 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $8,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 138,703 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 77,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 998,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,652,000 after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.44. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.77, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOC. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

