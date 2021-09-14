Swiss National Bank Sells 9,700 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $8,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,489,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,666,000 after buying an additional 109,343 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 43.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 602,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,766,000 after purchasing an additional 181,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Herve Fages sold 8,111 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $296,132.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,987 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $436,103.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,959 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.39 and a beta of 1.90. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

AQUA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.22.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.