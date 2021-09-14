Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.48 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.41. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SYF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $48.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $52.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 147.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.