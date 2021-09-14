Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on October 14th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.3917 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has raised its dividend payment by 49.5% over the last three years. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a dividend payout ratio of 49.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

NYSE TSM opened at $123.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.56. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $76.17 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,667,339 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $1,692,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 16.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

