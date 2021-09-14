Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Shares Gap Down to $69.59

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.59, but opened at $67.80. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $67.60, with a volume of 186 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TARO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.70.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 8.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARO. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 120.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

