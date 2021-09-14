TD Securities Begins Coverage on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC)

TD Securities began coverage on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s previous close.

FC traded up C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$15.33. The company had a trading volume of 12,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,516. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 12.32, a current ratio of 12.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a one year low of C$11.41 and a one year high of C$15.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$477.94 million and a PE ratio of 16.59.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

In other news, Director Morris Fischtein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.32, for a total value of C$76,614.00. Also, Director Victoria Shali Granovski sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total transaction of C$42,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at C$154,875. Insiders have sold a total of 20,800 shares of company stock worth $315,571 over the last three months.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.