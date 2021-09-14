Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 999 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,068,000 after buying an additional 317,092 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 835,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,170,000 after buying an additional 260,877 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 708,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,449,000 after purchasing an additional 155,533 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 693,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,667,000 after purchasing an additional 64,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,044,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,074,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,565,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,450 shares of company stock worth $2,185,229 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.60.

NUS stock opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day moving average is $54.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

