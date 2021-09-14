Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,796,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,241,000 after acquiring an additional 143,216 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,019,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,835,000 after acquiring an additional 31,899 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,667,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,511,000 after acquiring an additional 302,483 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 123.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,358,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,539,000 after acquiring an additional 749,830 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 6.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,163,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,850,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

MC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $62.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $63.92.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The company’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

