Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $160.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.15 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.28. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $171.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. Analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.08.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

