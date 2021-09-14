Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $399,000 Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045,144 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Progyny were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Progyny by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of PGNY opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.58. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $66.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.05 and a beta of 1.78.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,448,990.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 277,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $17,822,160.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,490,375 shares of company stock worth $89,436,494 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.