Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $443,000 Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRL opened at $138.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $106.92 and a one year high of $178.82. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $164.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.50.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

