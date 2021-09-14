Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 4,036 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 47.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Medallia were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Medallia by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medallia by 5,268.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Medallia by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Medallia by 6,046.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,609,000 after acquiring an additional 938,557 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Medallia by 26.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 12,423 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. William Blair downgraded Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

In other Medallia news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $277,100.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 472,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,910,641.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth Carducci sold 4,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $146,862.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 330,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,184 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medallia stock opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. Medallia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.82.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.16 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 37.34% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Medallia Profile

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

