Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHLS. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,856,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,317,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,505,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.31.

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $322,645.82.

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.16. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $44.04.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

