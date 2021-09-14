Team17 Group’s (TM17) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Team17 Group (LON:TM17)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TM17. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Team17 Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 774.60 ($10.12).

Team17 Group stock opened at GBX 785 ($10.26) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 798.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 750.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.53. Team17 Group has a 1 year low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08.

In related news, insider Martin Hellawell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, with a total value of £80,000 ($104,520.51).

Team17 Group Company Profile

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

