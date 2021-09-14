Team17 Group’s (TM17) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Team17 Group (LON:TM17)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TM17. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Team17 Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 774.60 ($10.12).
Team17 Group stock opened at GBX 785 ($10.26) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 798.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 750.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.53. Team17 Group has a 1 year low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08.
Team17 Group Company Profile
Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.
