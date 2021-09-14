Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 478,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 4,959,040 shares.The stock last traded at $25.27 and had previously closed at $24.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.81.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average is $22.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0397 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $146,029,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $106,814,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 788.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,688 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,740,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $50,021,000. 45.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

