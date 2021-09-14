TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$30.00 target price (up previously from C$29.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TELUS presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.62.

TSE:T opened at C$29.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$28.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.18. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$22.50 and a 1 year high of C$29.99.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26. As a group, analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.2599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.96%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

