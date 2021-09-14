Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) will post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. Tenax Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, September 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.44). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tenax Therapeutics.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 747,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 320,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tenax Therapeutics by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 178,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Tenax Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tenax Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 19,302 shares during the period. 21.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.40. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

