Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) will post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. Tenax Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, September 20th.
On average, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.44). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tenax Therapeutics.
Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03.
Shares of NASDAQ:TENX opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.40. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90.
About Tenax Therapeutics
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.
Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenax Therapeutics (TENX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.