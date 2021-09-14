TerraUSD (UST) Trading Up 0.5% This Week

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. In the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC on major exchanges. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and $139.70 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005657 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00009159 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,566,760,559 coins. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

