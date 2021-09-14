Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,210 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.6% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Tesla worth $389,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,418. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $34,142,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,652 shares of company stock worth $64,733,947 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $9.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $752.53. 222,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,331,811. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.30 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $693.50 and a 200 day moving average of $667.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $602.16.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

