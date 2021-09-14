Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 563.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.9% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 3,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $193.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

