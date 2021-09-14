The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stock Position Trimmed by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,526,008 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,178,315 shares during the quarter. The Bank of Nova Scotia comprises 1.4% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $896,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNS. FIL Ltd raised its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 336.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,011,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,502,205,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511,721 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 620.4% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 4,645,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,442 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,886,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,484,000 after buying an additional 1,667,525 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,196.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,159,000 after buying an additional 961,786 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,298.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 853,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,386,000 after buying an additional 792,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of NYSE BNS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $68.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.58. The firm has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 72.68%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BNS. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.