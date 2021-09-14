The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DSGX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $83.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.13 and a beta of 1.10. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $50.57 and a 12-month high of $86.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.16 and its 200 day moving average is $66.68.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

