The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.
NYSE:GDV opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.64. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16.
About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
