The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

NYSE:GDV opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.64. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

