The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:GAB)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of GAB opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $7.57.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.