The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.58. The Hanover Insurance Group posted earnings of $2.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $9.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $10.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS.

THG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $756,518.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,162.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $828,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,829. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THG. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THG traded down $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.36. 657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,904. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.55 and a 200 day moving average of $135.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $143.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

