The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,857 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 257,488 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $82,110,000 after purchasing an additional 26,135 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 23.0% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

NYSE HD traded down $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $333.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $326.92 and a 200 day moving average of $314.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

