The Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Raised to $37.00

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.37.

Get The Kroger alerts:

KR opened at $42.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.97. The Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Kroger will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 43.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 4.1% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 62.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.