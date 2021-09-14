The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.89% from the stock’s current price.

PG has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

PG opened at $145.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $147.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $145,813.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $21,057,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 318,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

